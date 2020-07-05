Analysts Offer Predictions for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Charlotte’s Web in a report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$28.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.75 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.