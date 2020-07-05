Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

