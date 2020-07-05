TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for TherapeuticsMD in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.16.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $2,653,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $2,615,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 820,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

