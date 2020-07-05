Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Viewray Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viewray in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viewray has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Hudson Executive Capital LP purchased a new position in Viewray during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,562,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,819,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,242 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,574,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viewray by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,200,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 1,750,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Viewray by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

