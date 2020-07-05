Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Trading Up 24.9%

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were up 24.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.02, approximately 4,813,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 957,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

