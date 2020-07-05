Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Earns Hold Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $16.75 on Friday.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

