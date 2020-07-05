Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.34.

JPM opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

