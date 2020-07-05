Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.41. Entercom Communications shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 7,249,600 shares changing hands.

ETM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entercom Communications news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 1,200,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,716,000.00. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

