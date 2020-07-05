Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $495.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $501,831.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after buying an additional 1,387,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,669 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Extreme Networks by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 625,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

