Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Hold

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FFBC. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.11 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.