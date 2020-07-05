Renewi (LON:RWI) PT Raised to GBX 49 at Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 49 ($0.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.31% from the company’s current price.

RWI stock opened at GBX 26.30 ($0.32) on Friday. Renewi has a 52 week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 45.90 ($0.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $209.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.36.

Get Renewi alerts:

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 102,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £26,564.20 ($32,690.38).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.