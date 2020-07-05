ValuEngine Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Strong Sell

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

AVNW opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.33. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Aviat Networks worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

