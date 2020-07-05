Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FORTY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $91.89.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.27 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

