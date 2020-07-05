Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FORTY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $91.89.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.27 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.24%.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
