SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

