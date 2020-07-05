CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.37 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after buying an additional 489,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CDK Global by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after purchasing an additional 766,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

