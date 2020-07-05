Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: What is net income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.