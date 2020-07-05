United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.70

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €38.70 ($43.48) and last traded at €38.40 ($43.15), with a volume of 285626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €38.09 ($42.80).

UTDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.28 ($41.89).

Get United Internet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.