Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,200 ($27.07).

A number of research firms have commented on FDEV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.38), for a total value of £1,181,250 ($1,453,667.24).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($22.77) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 829 ($10.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,120 ($26.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,871.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,446.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.09.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

