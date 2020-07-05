Analyzing MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) & Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MBT Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.67 $17.70 million N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 2.90 $54.64 million $5.52 9.69

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of MBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MBT Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MBT Financial and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than MBT Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MBT Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial 19.08% 8.52% 0.82% Nicolet Bankshares 28.00% 10.60% 1.47%

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats MBT Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

