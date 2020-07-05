Critical Comparison: Immunovant (IMVT) and Its Peers

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Immunovant to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A N/A N/A Immunovant Competitors -35.86% -49.54% -9.17%

19.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -15.37 Immunovant Competitors $328.20 million -$127.97 million 1.18

Immunovant’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Immunovant and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 7 0 3.00 Immunovant Competitors 84 156 166 5 2.22

Immunovant presently has a consensus price target of $31.83, indicating a potential upside of 34.49%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Immunovant beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

