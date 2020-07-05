Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $299.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 5,448,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after buying an additional 982,500 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 798,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter worth $5,526,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

