Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $299.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $46.00.
About Roche Holdings AG Basel
Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.