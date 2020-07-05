SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDVKY. AlphaValue downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SANDVIK AB/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Roche Holdings AG Basel Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue
Roche Holdings AG Basel Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue
SANDVIK AB/ADR Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays
SANDVIK AB/ADR Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays
SAFRAN/ADR Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
SAFRAN/ADR Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quisitive Technology Solutions
Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quisitive Technology Solutions
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report