SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDVKY. AlphaValue downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SANDVIK AB/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

