SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAFRAN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

SAFRY stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.20. SAFRAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About SAFRAN/ADR

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAFRAN/ADR (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.