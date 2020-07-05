SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

