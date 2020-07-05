Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.40 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 185.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company.

Shares of QUISF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

