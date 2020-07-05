Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.40 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 185.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company.

Shares of QUISF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

