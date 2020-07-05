MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.71 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

