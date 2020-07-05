Pexip (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pexip (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PXPHF opened at $8.92 on Friday.

Get Pexip alerts:

Pexip Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.