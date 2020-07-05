SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SMITHS GRP PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $17.18 on Friday. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

