Capri Holdings Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CPRI stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Capri by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Capri by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Capri by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Capri by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

