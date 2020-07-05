Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of ACBI opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $240.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director Shantella E. Cooper purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,554. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 96,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

