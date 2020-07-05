Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 1life Healthcare Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1life Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million.
Shares of ONEM stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. 1life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -13.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $511,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $101,486,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $56,689,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,562,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $21,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.
About 1life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.
