Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 1life Healthcare Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1life Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. 1life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -13.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $511,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $101,486,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $56,689,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,562,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $21,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Earnings History and Estimates for 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 1life Healthcare Inc Lifted by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 1life Healthcare Inc Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited Issued By Piper Sandler
Ayr Strategies Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
Ayr Strategies Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
HSBC Upgrades AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to Buy
HSBC Upgrades AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR to Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR to Neutral


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report