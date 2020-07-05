FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Piper Sandler

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

BKU stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

