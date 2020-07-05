Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYRSF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Ayr Strategies stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Ayr Strategies has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

