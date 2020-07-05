ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATVDY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of ATVDY stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.