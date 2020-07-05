HSBC Upgrades AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Buy

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.64 on Friday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

