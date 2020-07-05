Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Neutral

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ASBFY opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.06. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

