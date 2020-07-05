ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

