Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to “Hold”

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Analyst Recommendations for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited Issued By Piper Sandler
Ayr Strategies Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners
ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
HSBC Upgrades AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR to Neutral
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank
