Adelaide Brighton Cement (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adelaide Brighton Cement (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ADLDY opened at $9.37 on Friday.

Get Adelaide Brighton Cement alerts:

Adelaide Brighton Cement Company Profile

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.