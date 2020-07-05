Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2020 earnings at ($5.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.96 million and a PE ratio of 18.60. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$34.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.