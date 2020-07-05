Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Down 6.7%

Kincora Copper Ltd (CVE:KCC) dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 40,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 89,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Kincora Copper Company Profile (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper and gold projects. It holds interest in the Bronze Fox copper/gold project; and a 100% interest in the Golden Grouse property comprising two mineral exploration licenses located in Mongolia.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kincora Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kincora Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.