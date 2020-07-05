New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 18.2% Higher

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM) traded up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 394,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 692,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.

About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

