AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Up 2.4%

AirIQ Inc (CVE:IQ)’s share price was up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 3,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

About AirIQ (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the Internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its Web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.