Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.19, approximately 12,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 213,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital set a C$1.80 price objective on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pi Financial set a C$1.45 target price on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 million and a PE ratio of 99.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$157,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,300. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,843 shares of company stock worth $185,419.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

