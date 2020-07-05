Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Findev Inc (CVE:FDI) traded up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

Get Findev alerts:

Findev (CVE:FDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.49 million during the quarter.

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.