Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp (TSE:FSY) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 21,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 41,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $25.04 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

About Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops uranium and gold mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the north-east of the town of Swakopmund in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the north east of Valencia.

