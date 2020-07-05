Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Down 2.3%

Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21, 16,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 31,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

