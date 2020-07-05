Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Down 0.7%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €87.60 ($98.43) and last traded at €88.40 ($99.33), approximately 8,227 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €89.00 ($100.00).

SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $925.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €81.03 and its 200-day moving average is €73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

