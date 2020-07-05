bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Up 2.3%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €40.00 ($44.94) and last traded at €40.00 ($44.94), approximately 5,546 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.10 ($43.93).

The company has a market cap of $280.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

