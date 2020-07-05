MediGene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Down 0.5%

MediGene AG (ETR:MDG1)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €4.93 ($5.53) and last traded at €4.93 ($5.54), approximately 15,324 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.96 ($5.57).

The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.78.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

